Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 580,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 104,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Flora Growth Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65.
Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 107.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Analysts expect that Flora Growth Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flora Growth Company Profile
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flora Growth
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.