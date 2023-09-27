Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 580,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 104,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Flora Growth Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 54.20% and a negative net margin of 107.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. Analysts expect that Flora Growth Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flora Growth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements.

