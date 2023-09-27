Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Flow Traders Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
Flow Traders Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.
Flow Traders Company Profile
Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flow Traders
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.