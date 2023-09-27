FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Up 1.6%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 12,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

