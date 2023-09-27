Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 120.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

