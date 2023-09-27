Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Reduced by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $36,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,415,000 after purchasing an additional 935,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 1,070,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

