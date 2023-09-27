Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
FBRT stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 87.94 and a quick ratio of 87.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
