Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

