Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.
About Freehold Royalties
