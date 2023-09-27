Freehold Royalties Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,365. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.