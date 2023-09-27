Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $217.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.67), with a volume of 84758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

About Frontier Developments

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company has a market capitalization of £86.33 million, a PE ratio of -433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 398.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 476.68.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

