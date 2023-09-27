Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0001

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $373,755.48 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

