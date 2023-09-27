FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FRX Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FRXIF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. FRX Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. FRX Innovations had a negative net margin of 276.25% and a negative return on equity of 135.96%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FRX Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

