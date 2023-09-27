FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 2,976 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.15% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

