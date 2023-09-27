FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $236,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTII stock remained flat at $10.87 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. FutureTech II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.