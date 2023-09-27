Games Workshop Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 50 (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAW stock opened at £104.90 ($128.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,560.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £109.99 and its 200 day moving average is £102.24. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,565 ($67.96) and a 12 month high of £118.50 ($144.71).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Lam bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £115.26 ($140.75) per share, for a total transaction of £23,052 ($28,149.96). Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.