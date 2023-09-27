Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Plans Dividend of GBX 50

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

GAW stock opened at £104.90 ($128.10) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,565 ($67.96) and a 52 week high of £118.50 ($144.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,560.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Mark Lam bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of £115.26 ($140.75) per share, for a total transaction of £23,052 ($28,149.96). 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

