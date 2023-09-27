GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $233.34

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.34 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 219.60 ($2.68). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 221.20 ($2.70), with a volume of 617,840 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($4.95) to GBX 410 ($5.01) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 405 ($4.95) to GBX 410 ($5.01) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 398.33 ($4.86).

Get GB Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBG

GB Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About GB Group

The company has a market cap of £539.51 million, a PE ratio of -445.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.