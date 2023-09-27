Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 317.2% in September

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 317.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geberit Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBERY. HSBC cut shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.25.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

