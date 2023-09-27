Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 3,654,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,006,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Gen Digital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.24 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 37.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gen Digital by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gen Digital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

