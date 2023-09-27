Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $122,512.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $122,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Yong Yu sold 6,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $167,760.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Yong Yu sold 10,400 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $227,656.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $629,972.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00.

NASDAQ:GNLX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. 98,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 261.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 493.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 884.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 128,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 72.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

