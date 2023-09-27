General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

GE traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

