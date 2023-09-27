Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$2.13. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$127.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.19 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

About Genesis Land Development

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

