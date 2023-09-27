Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Trading Down 2.2%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.