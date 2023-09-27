GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $10.91. 25,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 37,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

GigCapital5 Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

