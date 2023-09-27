Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Trading Down 1%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 11,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 51,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Global Internet of People Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Internet of People

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

