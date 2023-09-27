Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 21,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,835. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.22. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

About Global Self Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

