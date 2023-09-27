Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 337.7% from the August 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

CTEC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

