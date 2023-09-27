Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (NASDAQ:QTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Tail Risk ETF (QTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ 100 stocks and aims to protect the fund from significant negative movements or tail risk by purchasing quarterly Index put options. QTR was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

