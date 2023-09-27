GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

GMS stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,977. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

