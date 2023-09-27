Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 2,096 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,161,000 after buying an additional 5,707,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after buying an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,812,000 after buying an additional 4,467,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 5,552,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

