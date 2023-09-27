Golden State Equity Partners Takes $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,796. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.99. The stock has a market cap of $312.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

