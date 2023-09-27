Good Energy Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Good Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.13.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

