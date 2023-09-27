Good Energy Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Good Energy Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 174 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.13.
About Good Energy Group
