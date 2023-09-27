Governance OHM Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $3,035.59 or 0.11609054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $60,098.94 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
