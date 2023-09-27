Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,797. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

