Granite Construction Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $898.55 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.