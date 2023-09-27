Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Granite Construction stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $898.55 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

