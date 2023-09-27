Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of GHI opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $19.28.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
