Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GHI opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHI. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

