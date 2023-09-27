Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 3,206 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. 2,978,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

