Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 401 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,104. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $97.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

