Grimes & Company Inc. Has $91.08 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 12.02% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $91,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 11,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $737.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

