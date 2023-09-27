Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 8,783 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after buying an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,812,000 after buying an additional 4,467,853 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,613,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,315. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

