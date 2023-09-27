Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock remained flat at $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $688.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

