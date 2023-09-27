Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 221.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
