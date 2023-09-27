Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 221.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $406,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.