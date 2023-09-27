GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Lowered by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,288 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 46.6% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.67% of GSK worth $489,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of GSK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 39,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GSK by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in GSK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

