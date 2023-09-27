H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50-3.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. 406,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.97. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares in the company, valued at $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

