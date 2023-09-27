Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.93 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henry Boot Stock Up 4.0 %
BOOT opened at GBX 206 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £276.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 193 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.31.
About Henry Boot
