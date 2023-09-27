Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.93 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henry Boot Stock Up 4.0 %

BOOT opened at GBX 206 ($2.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £276.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 193 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 209.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.31.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

About Henry Boot

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.