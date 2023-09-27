Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in September

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

About Héroux-Devtek

HERXF remained flat at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

(Get Free Report)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.