Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in September

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.