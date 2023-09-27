HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

HGT stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($4.81) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 316 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.81. The company has a current ratio of 110.30, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,715.42 and a beta of 0.43.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

