HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
HGT stock opened at GBX 393.50 ($4.81) on Wednesday. HgCapital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 316 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 420 ($5.13). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.81. The company has a current ratio of 110.30, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,715.42 and a beta of 0.43.
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
