HI Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $321,339.27 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00101584 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $332,331.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

