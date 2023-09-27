HI Trading Down 3.5% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $334,815.43 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,436.23 or 1.00017667 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00101584 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $332,331.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

