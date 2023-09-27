Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 6th

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE HYI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

